A CHAMPION was crowned following a spirited Ararat and District Junior Football Association under 13s mixed grand finals between the Rovers and Mounties on Sunday, August 28, at Richardson Oval.
The game ended with the Rovers winning the match 41-20, with strong performances coming from Mounties player Will Chamings and Rovers player George King, who scored two goals.
Other players to get on the score sheet were Rovers players Edward Astbury, two goals, and Xavier Wilson, one goal.
While Mounties player Koby Dalton kicked two goals and Nate Rhodes scored one.
Association president Shane Jenkins said the match was close but the Rovers clinched the game in the final quarter.
"We were blessed with sunny weather, there were a lot of people cheering on the teams," he said.
Jenkins said the season had no interruptions compared to previous years and thanked coaches, parents, and players.
"It was really good to have a continual run of footy and have the kids turning up every week. There were about 90 kids that played during the competition," he said.
The Ararat & District Junior Football Association also hosted its annual awards night on August 24.
Fifty game medals went to: Will Chamings (Mounties), Levi Weppner (Bombers), Riley McFarlane (Warriors) and Nate Dadswell (Mounties).
Jack Costello Goal kickers were - Will Chamings (Mounties), Levi Weppner ( Bombers) and Jude Bulger (Rovers) tied on 25 goals for the season.
While the Richardson Medal went to Will Chamings (Mounties).
Jenkins said two best and fairest awards had been given to Bombers player Khloe Wilson and Warriors player Mabelle Bourizk.
"We have a couple of really quality footballers at the moment that are coming through the ranks," he said.
Jenkins said the season had been long but worthwhile with more players playing in the competition compared to previous years.
"We have taken some big steps this year, there will be a lot of kids that will be playing next season," he said.
"A couple of years ago we were really struggling with numbers, but we have gone from strength to strength."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
