Begin farming, or increase your existing operation with this 332-acre (approx) property in prime cropping country. Excellent infrastructure with multiple sheds, solar panels and four grain silos. A brick-veneer home is on the farm as well as fenced pasture and three catchment dams. Proven production is cropping, prime lambs, wool and hay. Some 90 per cent is considered arable land, 88 hectares are currently sown to oats. Highly versatile farming land with sealed road frontage to Geelong Road and bonus access via St Marnocks Road. About 12 kilometres from Lakaput grain store, a 50-minute drive from Ballarat.

