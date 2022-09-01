The Ararat Advertiser

2886 Geelong Road, Ballyrogan | Ararat family farm 134ha and four-bedroom house

September 1 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bed 4 | Bath 1 | Car 6

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.