Cars n' Coffee ready to roll at the Ararat Town Hall this weekend

Ben Fraser
Ben Fraser
Updated August 30 2022 - 8:11am, first published 7:30am
Ararat Cars n' Coffee kicks off this Sunday, September 4, at the Ararat Town Hall from 9-11am. Picture supplied

Car enthusiasts from the Peel P50 to the Rolls-Royce Phantom are encouraged to roll into Ararat this weekend for a new social event.

