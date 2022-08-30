Car enthusiasts from the Peel P50 to the Rolls-Royce Phantom are encouraged to roll into Ararat this weekend for a new social event.
The Ararat Cars n' Coffee - a new monthly car gathering - kicks off this Sunday at the Ararat Town Hall from 9-11am.
Advertisement
On the first Sunday of each month, Falcon fanatics and Commodore connoisseurs can rub shoulders with veteran, vintage, classic and special interest cars owners and simply appreciate cars with no pressure to compete.
Coffee van 'Frothies & Froffies' will be on site to serve coffees and breakfast options and the first 20 cars get a free coffee.
The inaugural event is sponsored by Grampians Vintage Vehicle Club.
READ MORE:
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.