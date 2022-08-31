The Ararat Advertiser
Harness action returns to Horsham with eight races | From the Sulky

By Tony Logan
August 31 2022 - 12:00am
Ararat trainer-driver Michael Bellman brings Jazspur back to the stable after a victory at the Horsham racing centre back in august 2021. The combo will be hoping to repeat the dose in race four on Wednesday afternoon. Picture by Tony Logan

Harness racing returns to Horsham on Wednesday, August 31, with an eight race card of action commencing at 1.18pm with the $7000 Maiden Pace and concluding at 5.27pm with the $9000 Woodlands Stud Pace.

