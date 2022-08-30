It was a wet and wild afternoon for Ararat on Monday, with a severe thunderstorm dumping heavy rainfall over the western half of the state.
In total, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 26mm of rainfall in Ararat.
Despite the weather, Ararat SES did not get any calls for assistance during the past 24 hours.
Horsham was the most active SES unit, with 20 call-outs.
Most of the calls were either for trees down or storm-related building damage.
Across the state, the SES received 126 calls for assistance, with the storm front moving across from the Wimmera towards Maryborough and Ballarat.
Portland also saw heavy storm activity.
