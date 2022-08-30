The Ararat Advertiser
Thunderstorm activity for Ararat, August 30

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
August 30 2022 - 2:00am
Picture of a turbine inside Shepherds Hut Sanctuary part of the Maroona Windfarm on Monday evening as the storm front hit. Picture by Jack Tucker

It was a wet and wild afternoon for Ararat on Monday, with a severe thunderstorm dumping heavy rainfall over the western half of the state.

