The ins & outs of buying inner city property

Now is the time to set your sights on Melbourne developments like townhouses, apartments, and even existing standalone homes in the inner city. Image supplied.

This is branded content.

Melbourne's real estate market has been bouncing back in a major way since the last of the city's COVID-19 lockdowns finally drew to a close. With more properties entering the market every day and new properties being built both in the inner suburbs as well as across the outskirts of Melbourne's metro region, now is the perfect time to set your sights on Melbourne developments like townhouses, apartments, and even existing standalone homes in the inner city.

But how exactly do you go about purchasing an older property that may require a little renovating, or perhaps even a knockdown rebuild in Melbourne? Purchasing an existing property may oftentimes mean having the luxury of land without having to worry about subdivision, but oftentimes these older inner city properties tend to be in dire need of some TLC.

If you're an investor hoping to purchase property in Melbourne's inner suburbs or simply a rural homeowner who's looking to make the move to city living, then this is the read for you. Today, we'll be unpacking just what goes into purchasing a range of properties that can be found in the heart of Melbourne.

Select your ideal locations

First and foremost, it has to be said that Melbourne is a highly diverse city, even with regards to its inner suburbs. Population demographics can greatly differ from Melbourne's north, west, east and south, which can in turn influence property prices and rental yields, if you're hoping to purchase an investment property to generate rental income.

For this reason, it's imperative that you do a little independent research into your shortlisted inner city locations alongside gathering expert opinions. Property managers, building agencies, and other real estate industry professionals may be able to provide you with in-depth suburb profiles alongside estimates for rental return on any particular property or location you're interested in.

You may also find some valuable information and resources online. Online resources like Domain, realestate.com.au, and other independent real estate blogs and agency websites may be able to help you finetune your list of ideal locations, simplifying your property purchasing process.

Consider property types

With inner city developments growing more streamlined as Melbourne continues to grow, there are a variety of different kinds of properties for modern investors and house hunters to choose from. Nowadays, those looking to live in Melbourne's inner city can choose from townhouses, units, apartments, and standalone homes.

All of these property types come with their own lists of pros and cons. For instance, townhouses do provide an abundance of space when compared to apartment blocks. They may even allow inner city residents to enjoy their very own private garden spaces.



The downside to townhouses, however, is that they may share walls on both sides with their neighbours, causing the houses to be incredibly narrow despite being multiple storeys high. Whilst this form of compact living may be suitable for some homeowners, others may find these property types to be somewhat claustrophobic.

And whilst it may seem preferable to purchase an older standalone home that boasts its own plot of land, these existing inner city properties are quite unlikely to be as modern and comfortable as newer developments. In fact, the conditions of some inner city Melbourne properties have been discovered to be so poor that they've become the subject of depressingly comedic yet still highly critical TikTok videos.

Even with dilapidated existing properties, seasoned property investors know all too well that inner city land plots are still highly valuable, especially if the plot has potential for subdivision. If you're a buyer who's unwilling or unable to put the work into freshening up or perhaps even making a knockdown rebuild project out of an existing inner city property, however, you're better off looking for newer developments to add to your investment portfolio.

Map out potential renovation projects and estimated costs

On the other hand, if you're happy to put in the work and see a return on your investment in an existing inner city property, the next steps for you will be figuring out just how to restore your newly purchased 'older home' to its former glory.



Federation-style homes that are commonly seen across Melbourne's inner suburbs come with some highly unique architectural facades and interior styles, including higher ceilings, bay windows, and perhaps even a terrace or two. For this reason, it can be tricky figuring out just how to renovate these homes whilst still retaining all the period quirks that rightly add to that property's value.

If you are hoping to renovate a Federation-style home, assessing the home's existing qualities and taking steps to build around these features is always going to yield the best possible results. It's also worthwhile sourcing electrical and plumbing plans for the property to ensure that your renovation project won't be interfering with any pipes or wiring.

If you're hoping to update electrical circuits and plumbing plans, however, the costs of your renovation will likely increase substantially, as will the estimated timeline of your renovation project completion. In these instances, it's well worth asking yourself if the time commitment could help garner a greater return on your investment, or if a total knockdown rebuild may be a better path to take. After all, there are modern building agencies who are more than capable of designing and constructing Federation-inspired modern homes.

~

Finally, regardless of what property type you select or whichever suburb you eventually buy into, it's important to note that there are more costs associated with buying property in the inner city than just mortgage repayments and stamp duty alone.



If you're purchasing into a development of units or townhouses, for instance, owners corporation fees will absolutely have to be factored into your rental plan or even your budget as an owner occupier. Similarly, council rates must also be explored before you sign any paperwork.

And if you're purchasing an existing property as an owner occupier or landlord, estimated costs associated with the property's upkeep must also be considered prior to purchasing.