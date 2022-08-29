The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Rats stuns Saints, Burras fly high | WFNL Elimination Finals 2022

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated August 29 2022 - 4:08am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Crowds flocked to Stawell's Central Park on Sunday for the second day of finals in the Wimmera Football Netball League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.