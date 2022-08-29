Rats stuns Saints, Burras fly high | WFNL Elimination Finals 2022

Crowds flocked to Stawell's Central Park on Sunday for the second day of finals in the Wimmera Football Netball League.
Each match was make or break - with one team progressing into the second week of the finals and the other ending their 2022 campaign.
Senior football - Dimboola v Horsham
Horsham's purple patch has reached new heights with a brilliant 37-point win over Dimboola in the senior football elimination final at Stawell.
Horsham's assault began from the outset, and for the opening ten minutes, Dimboola's defence appeared impenetrable. The Roos backmen, led by Justin Beugelaar, were resolute, intercepting every forward fifty entry attempt Horsham made.
However, Dimboola failed to make the most of their counter attacks and as the quarter wore on the weight of entries began to wear down Dimboola. First a Mibus behind, and then some Deek Roberts magic, a snapped goal from a stoppage, broke the deadlock.
Dimboola's response was swift, goaling from the very next centre clearance, but the Demons had found their mojo and had most of the ball for the rest of the quarter.
The Demons pushed their momentum into the second quarter, their run and carry style overwhelming Dimboola's structures, keeping the Roos to just one goal for the half. However inaccuracy in front of goal kept the Demons from blowing the game wide open.
Five goals to the Demons in the third quarter did just that. Horsham were persistent in their pressure and never allowed the Roos to settle, bouncing off half-back and into attack. Dimboola kicked three goals of their own in the third and never gave in, despite the mighty challenge they faced.
By the last few minutes of the match, when it was clear the Demons were through, chanting could be heard from one of Central Park's grandstands.
Tyler Blake was best on ground, his bounce from halfback behind many of Horsham's forward thrusts, while Deek Roberts seemed to have the ball on a string. Forward Ben Lakin, and young gun Jett Hopper rounded out Horsham's bests.
Jackson O'Neill, Tom Cree and Michael Bowden were Dimboola's mightiest.
Horsham will face Stawell in a semi-final.
A Grade netball - Dimboola v Minyip-Murtoa
The WFNL A Grade elimination final was a tense affair, with Minyip-Murtoa ultimately prevailing by 7 goals over Dimboola.
Not much separated these two sides in 2022, and that balance was on show yet again on Sunday; the taller Dimboola's skillful passes against undersized Minyip-Murtoa's fast, fluid ball movement.
The first quarter was a tussle, with the Burras finishing on top by just two goals (11-9).
Minyip-Murtoa doubled their lead to 4 goals by the main break (17-13), before Dimboola came back, pushing hard and winning the quarter outright (13-10), to bring the lead back to a single goal.
However, the Burras dominated in the last to enjoy a 41-34 victory.
Centre Tamika Mentha and goal defence Faith McKenzie were named best on court for Minyip-Murtoa, while Dimboola centre Paige Glover and shooter Nicole Polycarpou (17 points) earned their side's honours.
Minyip-Murtoa will face the Southern Mallee Giants next Sunday, with a preliminary final place on the line.
B Grade netball - Horsham Saints v Ararat
Ararat stunned the Saints in Sunday's B Grade elimination final to record a 13 goal win at Central Park.
The Rats made the most of their opportunities to eek out a two goal lead at quarter time, 11-8, before extending it to 4 goals at the main break; 20-16.
The Saints clung on, holding the Rats' lead to just four goals throughout the third term (26-30), as the teams traded goals.
However, in the fourth Ararat overran the young Saints, using their height to their advantage to pile on goals.
Final score, 44-31, with accurate shooting by Emily Borrelli (24 goals) and Annie Shea (20 goals) sending their side straight into a semi final against the Warrack Eagles.
Reserves football - Horsham Saints v Stawell
The Horsham Saints flexed their muscle with a 39-point win over Stawell in Sunday's reserves elimination final.
The Saints had their hands on the pill early, kicking four goals to Stawell's zero in the opening term to stamp their authority on the game.
From there, Stawell rallied and fought hard, however the Saints' remarkable accuracy in front of goals punctured any pressure the Warriors hoped to build.
The Saints scored regularly, darting through the corridor and breaking open Stawell's structures, to earn a 12.3 (75) to 5.6 (36).
Daniel Ervin, Gavin Kelm and Nathan Byrne were at their divine best for the Saints, while Will Miller booted four goals.
Bailey Taylor, Lucky Ika and Ash de Clifford were among the Warriors' best.
The Saints have set up a semi final clash with cross-town rivals, Horsham.
C Grade netball - Ararat v Minyip-Murtoa
Minyip-Murtoa have dispatched Ararat in a clinical display to claim victory in the C Grade elimination final.
The Burras shot out of the blocks to an eight goal lead at quarter time, before heading into the main break nine goals up, 21-12.
From there, the Burras only got better; decisively winning the third term 12-6 in front of an enthusiastic crowd, before Ararat rallied in the last.
Tamira Cullinan top scored for the Burras with 26, while Lauri Williamson found the net 17 times for the Rats.
Final score, 42-27. Minyip-Murtoa will face Horsham at Alexandra Oval on Sunday, September 4.
C Reserve netball - Minyip-Murtoa v Warrack Eagles
Minyip-Murtoa enjoyed its third win of the day, when its C Reserve side defeated the Warrack Eagles by 13 goals.
A comfortable victory, the Burras lead at every change and didn't look threatened by the Eagles; final score - 40-27.
Casey Fischer and Courtney Scherger were the Rats best, while Monique Shevlin scored 28 goals of her own.
For the Eagles, Maggie McCoy and Isabella Orszulak (15 goals) were the standouts.
17 and Under netball - Warrack Eagles v Ararat
Warrack's 17 and Under side proved too strong for Ararat, sending a warning to the rest of the competition with a dominant 28 goal win.
The Eagles' lightning fast pace through the midcourt resulted in shot after shot, opportunities Warrack capitalised on early as they raced to a 12 goal lead at quarter time, 17-5.
Ararat rebounded somewhat in the second term, but the Eagles lead grew to 14 at the main break and 24 at three quarter time.
Despite the odds, Ararat refused to give up and fought hard in the last, ensuring it was a hard-fought win for the Eagles.
Amber O'Connor (23 goals) and Charlie Inkster were the Eagles best on court, with Isabella Orszulak notching 27 goals of her own.
Meanwhile, Demi and Jordan Bligh (6 goals) were Ararat's best.
Warrack is now set to face Dimboola in a semi final.
Under 17 football - Dimboola v Minyip-Murtoa
It took until the dying seconds to decide a winner in the Under 17 football elimination final - with the Burras defeating the Roos by just three points.
Both sides had their moments, with the Burras' flair matched by Dimboola's ferocity around the contest.
The Burras lead swelled to up to sixteen points - 5.8 (38) to 3.4 (22) at points during the third, however Dimboola wasn't about to sit down without a fight and fight back they did.
The Roos piled on four goals to two, to put the pressure right back on Minyip-Murtoa, who managed to keep their noses in front and record a narrow victory, 7.9 (51) to 7.6 (48).
The Burras will now face the Horsham Saints in next week's semi final.
15 and Under netball - Minyip-Murtoa v Dimboola
In the 15 and Under elimination final, Dimboola took home the chocolates against Minyip-Murtoa, winning by 11 goals.
The Roos were superb, with the Burras unable to overcome Dimboola's coverage and ability to rebound.
The Roos seized control of the game in the second term and surged further ahead in the second half.
Dimboola capitalised on intercepts, putting the Burras' defenders under constant pressure.
Final score, 35 to 24, setting up a tantalising clash between Dimboola and Horsham in next week's semi final.
Under 14 football - Nhill v Warrack Eagles
Nhill have scraped past Warrack in one of the games of the season, to record a memorable 2-point win.
Warrack leapt out of the gates to an early lead, however Nhill's consistent pressure and weight of forward entries kept the ball locked in their attacking fifty.
The Tigers took the lead just before half time.
In the third quarter, the Eagles were able to pierce Nhill's defence, however the Tigers never gave up and kicked a goal of their own.
Both sides piled on the pressure in the last, buffeted by an enthusiastic crowd, but it was Nhill who would emerge victorious, 5.5 (35) to 5.3 (33).
Nhill now have an even bigger challenge ahead of them in the semi-finals, when they take on the Horsham Saints.
13 and Under netball - Stawell v Dimboola
Stawell's 13 and Under side were too strong for Dimboola in the opening match of the day, emerging 13-point winners.
Scores were close early, before a 9 goal second term saw Stawell seize the initiative, and head into the main break 8 goals up.
Both sides traded goals in the third term, before the Warriors dominated in the last to win 33-20.
Stawell will face Ararat in a semi final.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
