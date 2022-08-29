Finals have returned for the Wimmera Football Netball League - the first time a final has been played since 2019.
Advertisement
Senior football - Minyip-Murtoa v Stawell
After enjoying the week off, the Rats now hit the training track knowing its first finals opponents: Minyip-Murtoa
The Burras stamped its intentions for this finals series, with a commanding 40-point win over Stawell.
Plagued by slow starts in 2022, Minyip-Murtoa came out swinging to kick the first three goals of the game - and five to quarter time - as Jae McGrath kicked truly.
McGrath would end the day with six goals and be named best on ground, but Stawell were not going down without a fight.
After a listless second term, in which the Warriors kicked just two points to the Burras four goals, Stawell began their fightback, kicking three goals before a Mitch Johns goal steadied the ship for the Burras.
Minyip-Murtoa finished the game with another three goals to one in the final quarter to close out an emphatic win.
Alongside McGrath, Tanner Smith, Corey Morgan and Nick Kelson played impeccably, with rising star Oscar Gawith and veteran John Delahunty also contributing.
Sean Mantell, coach Tom Eckel and Mitch Thorp (four goals) were the Warriors standouts, with club leading goalkicker Thorp's addition welcomed after last week's loss to Horsham.
A rematch with the Dees could be on the cards for the Warriors, if Horsham defeat Dimboola tomorrow, while the Burras have earned a chance to face the Rats.
Reserves football - Horsham v Ararat
It was neck and neck for the first half, but Ararat have emerged victorious in the WFNL reserves qualifying final, defeating Horsham, 12.9 (81) to 7.9 (51).
Scoring was difficult early, with both sides struggling to find a way to score; at first change, it was the Demons by just two points, while Ararat led by four at the main break.
Early in the third quarter, the ball was locked in Horsham's attacking fifty, before the Rats sprung loose and scored two quick goals.
It was a period of play that would break the game wide open, as the Rats kicked five goals to two, in the third - a seven goal quarter, after both sides had managed to kick just that many for the first half.
The Rats held on in the last to keep their noses ahead and notch a decisive upset victory.
Ruckman Xavier Vearing, Max Allgood and Alex Van Opstal were the Rats best on ground, while the talents of Demons Jack dalziel, Harry Miller and Will Goudie were on display.
Advertisement
Under 17 football - Horsham Saints v Ararat
The Horsham Saints have overcome a spirited Ararat side in the Under 17 football qualifying final, dispatching the Rats by 30-points in a tough encounter.
The two sides went goal for goal for much of the day, the ball ricocheting from end to end after each centre bounce.
However, as the game wore on it was to the Saints' advantage, with penetrating forward entries wearing down the Rats weary defence.
Saints skipper Judd Wright lead his side by example, booting five goals and seeing plenty of the action, supported by clutch performances from Tom Sostheim, Mitchell Clarke and Adrianne Lupton.
Rats young gun Sonny Kettle was his side's best, while Wilbur Shea and Hugh and Patrick Toner were also excellent.
Advertisement
A Grade netball - Horsham Saints v Southern Mallee Giants
The pressure was on from the first second of the WFNL A Grade qualifying final between the Horsham Saints and Southern Mallee Giants.
The opening minutes were an arm wrestle, with neither team dominating - however, as the quarter wore on the Saints found their rhythm, and
The Saints pressure forced the Giants to go wider and wider, before the Saints would zip through the centre after a turnover.
Both sides found the net in an engrossing game, however the the Giants were unable to chip away at the margin, and the Saints came away eight-point winners, 61-53.
Goal attack Abby Hallam (28 points) and Larnie Hobbs were the Saints best, with Hallam and goalie Jorja Clode (33 points) finding the net from all over.
Advertisement
Giants stars Steph Thomson and Jodie Hayes stood tall for Southern Mallee, ensuring the Saints earned every goal.
The Saints now face the unbeaten Demons next week, while the Giants will face either Dimboola or Minyip-Murtoa.
B Grade netball - Nhill v Warrack Eagles
Nhill emerged on top of a fiery qualifying final in the B Grade netball, defeating the Eagles by 16 goals.
Despite going a player down early, Warrack jumped Nhill out of the gate, piling on goals and leading by up to six goals as the Tigers struggled to get going.
However, once they did find their feet, the Tigers became nigh on unstoppable; they reeled in the Eagles and levelled the scores at 12 apiece before quarter time, before doubling their score in the second term (24-19). .
Advertisement
The Eagles fought hard in the third, shooting nine goals to Nhill's 10, but ran out of legs in the last as the Tigers ran away 48-32 winners.
Tigers Jenna Schneider and Alice Pohlner, and Eagles Rikki Nitschke and Ellie Priest were named on best on court for their respective sides.
Nhill face Horsham next week, while the Eagles have to wait and see who their opponent will be.
C Grade netball - Stawell v Horsham
Stawell and Horsham played out a nailbiter in the C Grade qualifying final, with the Warriors nabbing a four goal win.
Both sides seemed evenly matched, with Horsham's slick ball movement countered by Stawell's intercepting defenders.
Advertisement
The Demons took a one-goal lead into the first (8-7) and main (15-14) breaks, before Stawell's rigid defence began to pay dividends as the Warriors overtook Horsham to be two-goals clear at the final change.
From there, Stawell hung on and decisively won the final quarter - 8-6 - to enjoy a 30-26 win.
Stawell's Tracey Dark and Tessa Mornane were crucial in the win, while Anna Naylor and Madeleine McQueen kept Horsham in the game until the very end.
C Reserve netball - Stawell v Nhill
Nhill had their second win of the day, as its C Reserve side beat Stawell by four goals, earning a place in next week's first semi final.
The Tigers lead at every change, but they had to work for it as Stawell managed to narrow the lead on several occasions.
Advertisement
However, whatever the Warriors threw at them, the Tigers had the answers and their fans, waving blue and gold proudly, erupted in cheers with each goal.
Jessica Stone and Eliza France (21 goals) were the pick of the Tigers, while Tara Ahern (20 goals) and Tess Marrow were the Warriors best.
Final score, 30-26 to the Tigers, meaning Nhill has booked an encounter with minor premiers the Horsham Saints, while Stawell's opponent is as yet unknown.
17 and Under netball - Horsham v Dimboola
Horsham's 17 and Under side proved too strong for Dimboola in an arm wrestle of a qualifying final, with the Demons prevailing 53-48.
Horsham raced to an early lead, but the Roos - buoyed by a boisterous home cheer squad - always found a way to stay in the fight.
Advertisement
After the margin swelled to six goals at the main break, the Roos clawed it back to just a goal at points during the third, forcing Horsham to settle for a two-goal buffer at the final change.
The two sides traded goals in the last, with Horsham managing to slowly draw out the lead.
Horsham's best on court was the dynamic duo of Eva Manserra and Sienna Walsgott, while Rhiannon Smith and Katie Griffiths performed admirably for the home side.
Horsham will now face the Horsham Saints next week, while Dimboola will face the winner of Sunday's elimination final.
15 and Under netball - Horsham v Warrack Eagles
Warrack have pulled off a mighty upset in the 15 and Under qualifying final, with a come from behind win over Horsham.
Advertisement
The Demons lead by five at the end of the first term, before the Eagles upped the ante and levelled the scores by half-time.
Horsham shot ahead in the third, but the Eagles hung on and surged in the last quarter - piling on 16 goals to eight to triumph, 45-41.
Ava Koschitzke and Kyah Livingston (24 points) hauled the Eagles over the line, while Mia Burgess and Edie Mason were excellent for the Demons.
The Eagles now face the Saints in next week's qualifying final to earn a spot in the grand final, while Horsham will fight on another week.
Under 14 football - Ararat v Horsham Saints
The first WFNL football final of 2022 came down to the wire, with Ararat's juniors notching a memorable one point win.
Advertisement
The Rats dominated the first half, kicking three goals to none, before the Saints rallied and came bounding out in the third, kicking two goals to the Rats' one.
The Saints then held Ararat scoreless, however the Rats held on to win by just a point, 4.3 (27) to 4.2 (26).
Hayden Homburg, Reggie Jenkins and Arlie Ramsey were Ararat's best on ground, while Levi Munyard, Jack Henry and Jack Hicks almost snatched a win for the Saints.
Ararat will now face table-toppers Horsham in next week's first semi final, while the Saints have a second chance against the winner of tomorrow's elimination final.
13 and Under netball - Horsham Saints v Ararat
The WFNL's 13 and Under netballers kicked things off, playing the first final of the day. In the first qualifying final, the Horsham Saints 13 and Under side gave a dominant performance from the first whistle, surging to a 17-3 lead at quarter time.
Advertisement
The Rats lifted in the second, however the Saints were still well in front and enjoyed an 18 goal lead at the main break.
In the second half, the Saints kept up their momentum to run away 37 goal winners, 54-17.
Lena Marshman and Olivia Taylor (28 goals) were superb for the Saints, while Nevani Woods and Addison Lardner gave their all for Ararat.
Horsham have booked themselves a clash with minor premiers Horsham next week, while Ararat will face the winner of Sunday's elimination final.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.