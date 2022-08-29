The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Live to be hosted at municipality's Town Hall on September 14

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:31am, first published 7:00am
Benny Walker will perform at the Ararat Town Hall on September 14. Picture contributed

An Indigenous blues-rock artist from Echuca will perform for Grampians residents at an Ararat Live event on September 14 at the municipality's Town Hall.

Local News

