An Indigenous blues-rock artist from Echuca will perform for Grampians residents at an Ararat Live event on September 14 at the municipality's Town Hall.
Ararat Live organiser David Nicholson said he had tried to book Benny Walker two years ago but COVID-19 restrictions stopped the musician from performing.
"It's been two years in the making to get Benny, he is a handsome lad and the chicks will love him. Benny has done a few gigs with us over the years and he has a couple of great ballads," he said.
Mr Nicholson said Ararat Live had been going since 2010 and money made from the event would go back to Mr Walker.
The Ararat Live organiser said he originally devised the concert to attract musicians to the Wimmera.
"They often travel to Melbourne or go to Adelaide. We set up the event as a not-for-profit event so the door charge will go straight back to the artist," Mr Nicholson said.
Mr Nicholson said previous events had attracted patrons ageing from 20 to 60 years-old, and there were about more than 50 patrons that went to the shows normally.
"Some of our younger audience members have had kids, and now they have come back because their kids are getting a bit older," he said.
"We get people from Lake Bolac who come to these shows and occasionally some people from Mildura go to the event."
Mr Nicholson said the event's new location at the Ararat Town Hall allowed more room for patrons.
"We have got everything in place, the Town Hall is a perfect solution for us. All you need to do is walk in on the day," he said.
The doors for the event will open at 7pm and tickets will cost $25 online and $30 at the door.
For more information people can visit: https://www.ararattownhall.com.au/event/benny-walker/.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
