Thunderstorm predicted for Ararat, showers on the way

A flood watch has been issued for parts of western and central Victoria this week, as a major front crosses over the state.
A warm, moist and unstable airmass is pushing across Victorian from New South Wales, bringing a cold front along with it and possible severe thunderstorms to western, central and eastern parts of the state.
The Bureau has forecast thunderstorms in Ararat, as well as heavy rainfall and possible damaging winds.
A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said Ararat could 10 to 20mm of rain on Monday, August 29, rising to anywhere from 20 to 40mm if severe storms develop.
Sheep glaziers have also been warned there is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
River level rises and areas of minor flooding may develop from Tuesday morning across the Flood Watch area. Isolated moderate flooding is possible.
Flood warnings are current for the Avoca River, Loddon and Moorabool Rivers and residents are encouraged to monitor the state of rivers.
