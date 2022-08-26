Essential office tech for modern small business owners

Selecting the right office tech for your small business' headquarters naturally requires a bit of research and planning, just to make absolutely certain that your tech purchasing decisions are in total alignment with both your business growth strategy and current budgets. So how do you know what office tech is best suited for your business' needs?

Today, we'll be taking a closer look at some office technologies that are considered to be universal assets for small business owners and their staff. Read on to gain a little guidance during your own tech purchasing journey as a modern small business owner.

A suitable office printer

All small businesses rely on printing technology in some capacity, whether it be printing client contracts, legal documents, or simply printing out price tickets or informational displays for retail spaces. With this in mind, the first thing you'll want to secure for your small business' HQ is an office printer that's suitable for your business' printing needs.

When we say 'suitable', we're referring to both that printer's printing capacity as well as its printing capabilities. For instance, many HP OfficeJet printers use HP 955 ink cartridges, with these cartridges available in standard and high yield (or 'XL') variants.



Having the option to choose between standard yield and ultra high yield replacement ink cartridges based on their printing frequencies, can help small business owners not only save money, but perhaps even save on other resources in the long run as well.

Finding an ideal office printer for your small business may also involve assessing exactly what other printing technologies you or your staff are likely to use on a regular basis. For example, if you foresee making a lot of copies or perhaps even scanning documents, a printer with all-in-one printing capabilities is likely to be preferable.

Similarly, modern printers may even boast compatibility with printer companion apps like the HP Smart app. These apps can offer additional features like wireless printing, and even mobile scanning. Business owners must consider these features alongside built-in printer features when selecting the ideal office printer for their company premises.

USB-C charging stations

Most devices are swapping out their charging ports for universal USB-C ports, allowing device users across the globe to use personal tech like phones, tablets, and even computers with a variety of charging options without having to transport a cable or bulky AC adaptor wherever they go.



With an increasing number of personal devices now being fitted with USB-C ports, this is the perfect time for small business owners to invest in a USB-C charging station, both for themselves, their staff, and perhaps even for customers or clients who visit their office spaces.

Centrally placed USB-C charging ports are also a great way to keep track of personal or office tech when it's not being used. This ultimately means that you and your staff will be less likely to not only lose office tech, but forget to charge devices like PDA scanners, which can be essential to your business' daily operations.

Just be sure that the USB-C charging stations you invest in boast enough USB-C ports to cater to all the devices you'll likely be using it for. It's also worth assessing your office space and your device charging and use habits when budgeting for USB-C charging accessories.



For instance, if you feel that your office space could benefit from two smaller charging stations placed in separate locations over one larger, centrally located charging station, then you should use your office tech budget accordingly.

A laptop docking station

It's common for small businesses to start on personal tech devices like phones, tablets, and laptops. But what do you do when you're ready to bring your business idea into the real world? Although setting up professional profiles on your personal computer can feel like an immediate solution to compartmentalising your home and work life, it can feel a little tiring to be on the one device both during and after working hours.

The solution here isn't to buy a brand new computer entirely. Instead, your best foot forward is to invest in a laptop docking station that will allow your personal computer to literally transform into a larger, office-friendly digital workstation. Laptop docking stations allow you to seamlessly connect a large number of devices up to your laptop, including keyboards, mice, speakers, and even monitors for additional displays, making navigating large Excel spreadsheets a veritable breeze.

Tablets and other presentation tools

Finally, the value of tablets in small business spaces cannot be understated. Like laptops, tablets can be highly useful for working on the go, alongside also being superb for signing and submitting digital documents, allowing your small business to reduce overall paper consumption wherever possible.

On top of being great for reducing resource usage, tablets are also a fantastic asset when it comes to organising presentations, whether for fellow colleagues, staff members, or perhaps even prospective clients.



Your tablet can be connected up to presentation tools like digital whiteboards and projectors with ease, making powerpoint presentations or slideshows quite easy to navigate when compared to laptops or computers with pesky keys.

Imagine being able to swipe your way through your next professional pitch or presentation, and even make notes on the go by enlisting the help of a stylus or two. These are just some of the benefits that accompany preloading all your presentation materials onto an easy, transportable tablet.

All of the office tech essentials that we've outlined above are likely to make great resources for small business owners operating out of a range of industries, from hospitality and retail to law firms, marketing agencies, and everything in between.