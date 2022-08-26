The Ararat Advertiser
Hawks scrape past Dees, Tigers bite Rams | MDFNL finals W1

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated August 26 2022 - 3:01am, first published 3:00am
CONTEST: The Tigers and Rams in action in the elimination final. Pictures: TRACEY KRUGER

In the Mininera's senior football competition, Tatyoon scraped across the line by just two points against Lismore-Derrinallum in a bonafide thriller at Woorndoo Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 20.

