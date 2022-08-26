Hawks scrape past Dees, Tigers bite Rams | MDFNL finals W1

In the Mininera's senior football competition, Tatyoon scraped across the line by just two points against Lismore-Derrinallum in a bonafide thriller at Woorndoo Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 20.
In a see-sawing match, the Hawks went into the first break up by a point, before booting six goals to two in the second term.
Despite being 24-points down at half-time, the Demons fought hard and kicked six unanswered goals in the third term to snatch an 11-point lead going into the final change.
The two sides traded goals in the last, but it was Tatyoon who inched ahead, finishing the quarter with six goals to four to secure a memorable victory, 14.9 (93) to 14.7 (91).
David Brady, Kieran Collins (five goals) and William Henderson were the Hawks' best on ground, while Anthony Rosato, Zac Tunbridge and Steven Nicholson all performed excellently to haul their side over the line.
For the Demons, Brodie Doolan, Michael Lockyer (six goals) and Charlie Brett did their best to steal the win, with Rory Nunn and Jack Atkins also giving their all.
The result means Tatyoon have earned themselves a place in the first semi final against minor premiers Ararat, while Lismore-Derrinallum have a do-or-die clash with Woorndoo-Mortlake in the second semi-final.
The Tigers will hope to challenge the Demons, having comfortably defeated Glenthompson-Dunkeld in an elimination final at Lismore on Sunday, August 21.
However, it was the Rams who started strongest; kicking two goals in the opening term and holding Woorndoo-Mortlake goalless.
The Tigers responded in emphatic style, slamming on eight goals to two in a blistering second quarter to reap a 31 point lead at the main break.
From there, there was little Glenthompson-Dunkeld could do to make up the difference, as the Tigers poured on six more goals in the final term, to the Rams one.
Woorndoo-Mortlake finished the game 70-point winners, 17.12 (114) to 7.2 (44).
Liam Meekes, Haydn Templeton and Damien Pemberton were the Tigers' best, with Matthew Pemberton racking up four majors and Sam Gervasoni and Liam Cameron also contributing to the confident win.
Saturday's Qualifying Finals at Woorndoo saw an upset in the A Grade match with Ararat Eagles who finished below Penshurst taking the win.
Eagles lead the whole game, but it was a tight match up until the final quarter. An outstanding final quarter saw the Eagles with majority of the play and walking away with a 9-goal win.
Kira Stapleton and Taryn Kelly were awarded umpires best players for the Eagles while Jedah Huf and Rachael Mibus were awarded best players for the Bombers.
Eagles B Grade team had a close win against Woorndoo-Mortlake 35-31. Eagles lead at every break; Tigers came back fighting in the final quarter but had left their run too late.
Sisters Sarah and Olivia West were awarded umpires best player for the Eagles and Jamie Killen and Sarah Muir were best players for the Tigers.
Eagles C grade were not as lucky as their fellow teammates, after leading for the first half of the game, Tatyoon proved to be too strong in the second half winning the game 21 to 17.
Best players for Tatyoon were Josie Frawley and Steph Carter and for the Eagles were Emma Leggett and Hannah Maxwell.
In the 17 & Under game Penshurst lead Moyston-Willaura for the whole game. The Puma's fought hard in the second quarter to narrow the gap but an injury in the last quarter saw the game blow back out in the Bombers favour with Penshurst winning 38-30.
Best players for the Bombers were Libby Rentsch and Laine Kelly and Sophie Cooper and Ruby Evans were named the Puma's best.
The home ground didn't prove to be an advantage for Sunday's A Grade Elimination final with Hawkesdale-Macarthur being far too strong for Lismore-Derrinallum winning 60-33.
The Demons were leading at quarter time, but the Eagles came out fighting in the second quarter and didn't look back.
Shooter Madison Kelly and defender Rachael McGrath were the Eagles best players, with Centre Tessa Lamont and defender Steff Cox named best players for the Demons.
The B Grade was a much closer game, after a slow start and trailing all game, Penshurst gave it all they had in the final quarter to come across the line with a win against Hawkesdale-Macarthur 31-30.
Maddi Uebergang and Jedah Huf were named best players for the Bombers while Emily Huglin and Maddison Sharrock were the best players for the Eagles.
Glenthompson-Dunkeld had a good win in C Grade over Lismore-Derrinallum 28-16. It was a midcourters game with Elsie Couchman and Diane Dixon the Ram's best players and Rebbekah Neale and Jaala Perkins the Demons best.
Caramut's 17 & Under's proved to Hawkesdale-Macarthur why they finished above them on the ladder, playing a very strong game. Caramut took the lead over the Eagles 31-25.
Bella O'Sullivan and Ava Nicholson were Caramut's best players and Alexis hunt and Kaitlin Parfrey the Eagles best.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
