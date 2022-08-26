The Ararat Advertiser
Artist Jade Kahle to show work at TAMA in Ararat

August 26 2022 - 7:00am
Artist Jade Kahle, who works under the name zooblast, has been practicing the craft of knitting for over 20 years. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Blurring the lines between object and clothing is at the heart of the new Ararat Gallery TAMA community wall display.

