Blurring the lines between object and clothing is at the heart of the new Ararat Gallery TAMA community wall display.
Running September 27, the Scarf Work exhibition features pieces from local artist Jade Kahle who was approached by Ararat Gallery TAMA with the idea of introducing a knitting exhibition to the community.
Advertisement
Each of the seven pieces on display, including pliable sculptures inspired by squids, snakes, and dogs, challenge the concept of the Scarf as merely a piece of cloth.
Read More:
Ararat Rural City Council mayor Jo Armstrong said the Community Wall connects the community with art to celebrate local talent.
"The new exhibit challenges the traditional concept of a scarf - it explores what a scarf can be instead of being an item of clothing that keeps our necks warm," she said.
"Jade Kahle is an ideal local artist to showcase being a maker who focuses on technique and prodigious knitting, which complements the Gallery's textile and fibre focus.
"She has also had a long-standing relationship with Ararat Gallery TAMA having been a previous volunteer and serving as a member of the advisory committee for their acquisitions process and being on staff for two years."
Other News:
Artist Jade Kahle, who works under the name zooblast, has been practicing the craft of knitting for over 20 years.
She has a Bachelor of Visual Arts and Diploma of Fashion, and has cemented knitting and fibre as part of her making - stitch by stitch.
"While studying in Ballarat, I started knitting scarves, beanies and mittens as it's terribly cold and I fell love with the process of making," Ms Kahle said.
"People will find works on display that were part of an OVID during COVID exhibition The Icarus Cloak with No Vacancy Gallery in Melbourne and the Esther Haori piece is a wrap that was made for the 2020 Design Eve Creative Paper on Skin wearable Art Competition in Burnie, Tasmania.
"The Haori is knitted from 1,000 metres of paper string, and complemented the Esther Dress made from tracing paper that captured the ethereal translucency of a jellyfish."
Visit araratgalllerytama.com.au for more information on the 'Scarf Work' exhibition or to book a spot for the children's workshop.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.