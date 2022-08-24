The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Epic rematches await in week one | WFNL Finals R1 preview

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated August 25 2022 - 12:36am, first published August 24 2022 - 11:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHASING SUCCESS: The first finals series in the Wimmera Football Netball League since 2019 is set to be enormous. Picture: ALEX BLAIN

The Wimmera Football Netball League will feature its first round of finals since 2019, and there are some epic matches promised.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.