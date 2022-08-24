On Saturday, August 27 at Dimboola, Minyip-Murtoa faces Stawell in a qualifying final, in a rematch of their round 17 thriller. Minyip-Murtoa won that clash by just a solitary point, and in a remarkable coincidence, beat the Warriors by same margin in round 8. However, question marks remain over Stawell's form, with the Warriors having lost their past three games heading into finals. The first quarter could be vital for both sides; the Warriors will head into the match with a point to prove and Minyip-Murtoa have proved to be slow starters in 2022, losing at least 9 of 16 first quarters.

