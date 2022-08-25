Close to schools and shops, this tidy home unit is an ideal starter home, downsizer or investment. Inside you'll find a generous living area with gas heating. Kitchen and meals are open plan, it's another generous space with ample room for a family-sized dining suite. Both bedrooms have built-in robes and the bathroom is modified for easy access. Welcome extras include electric stove, breakfast bar, dishwasher and reverse-cycle heating and cooling.

