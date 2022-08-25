Bed 2 | Bath 1 | Car 1
$390,000 - $418,000
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Ararat
AGENT: David Jennings 0417 371 872
INSPECT: By appointment
Close to schools and shops, this tidy home unit is an ideal starter home, downsizer or investment. Inside you'll find a generous living area with gas heating. Kitchen and meals are open plan, it's another generous space with ample room for a family-sized dining suite. Both bedrooms have built-in robes and the bathroom is modified for easy access. Welcome extras include electric stove, breakfast bar, dishwasher and reverse-cycle heating and cooling.
Outside is a petite alfresco, an electric awning and a single garage. Established gardens get a top-up from a small rainwater storage tank.
A spick-and-span home unit for those seeking low-maintenance living in a handy location near supermarkets, childcare, sport and recreation.
