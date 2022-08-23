More planning in place with no timeline for Highway upgrades

THE upgrades to the Western Highway between Buangor and Ararat are still up in the air as an exact timeline has not been given as to when the works could recommence.
The project has been subject to several long-running and complex legal challenges in both the Federal Court and the Supreme Court of Victoria.
In 2021, it was decided a new Cultural Heritage Management Plan would be prepared with the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation as the current Registered Aboriginal Party.
An existing Cultural Heritage Management Plan for the Western Highway upgrade was approved in October 2013 by the former RAP.
Throughout the course of lengthy legal proceedings, the government state it had become clear the interests of all parties, were not met by the continuation of protracted, costly and legally complex litigation.
In October 2021, this publication reached out to the Victorian government for an estimated timeline and was met with a similar answer.
"We're delivering the Western Highway Upgrade between Buangor and Ararat, to provide a safer and more reliable journey for the more than 6000 daily users on the road," a spokesperson said.
"A new Cultural Heritage Management Plan is being prepared, in consultation with the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation and a heritage advisor, and this important process must be completed before we can recommence works."
Major Road Projects Victoria is working closely with EMAC, who as of February 2020 became the RAP for the Project, and its cultural heritage advisors to prepare the new CHMP.
The preparation of a new CHMP for the Western Highway Upgrade between Buangor and Ararat has commenced and the process must run its full course.
Whilst Major Road Projects Victoria awaits the finalisation of the new CHMP, crews will continue to maintain the safety and security of the site.
On the Victorian government's Big Build website it states the next section of the Western Highway, between Ararat and Stawell, planning was complete but it was not yet funded - an estimated $450m build according to the same website.
A government spokesperson said environmental and engineering investigations required to inform the development of the business case for the section between Ararat and Stawell were now underway.
In background, they stated once the business case was complete, the construction of the Ararat to Stawell upgrade would be considered for future funding.
On the federal government's infrastructure website it states the project is expected to start in mid-2024 and finish in late 2025.
In November 2014, this published an article that stated confidence had hit an all-time high for the duplication of the Western Highway from Ararat to Stawell will become a reality, after Planning Minister at the time Matthew Guy granted planning approval for the works.
At the time, Mr Guy announced that he had approved planning scheme amendments which will progress the duplication of the final section of the Western Highway between Ararat and Stawell.
In the ten years to January 2022, there have been 156 crashes on the Western Highway between Ballarat and Stawell, including 17 fatalities, and 93 people seriously injured.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
