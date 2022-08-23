The Ararat Advertiser

A new Cultural Heritage Management Plan for the Western Highway upgrades between Bunguor and Ararat is being prepared

Cassandra Langley
By Cassandra Langley
Updated August 25 2022 - 7:21am, first published August 23 2022 - 2:10am
More planning in place with no timeline for Highway upgrades

THE upgrades to the Western Highway between Buangor and Ararat are still up in the air as an exact timeline has not been given as to when the works could recommence.

Cassandra Langley

Cassandra Langley

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

