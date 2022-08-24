Women's health matters to headline Ararat event

East Grampians Health Service, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Ararat and Ararat Rural City Council, invite women from across the Ararat region to the Women's Health Matters free morning tea and information session.
Women's Health Matters will be held on Monday September 5, from 10am to 12noon, at the Alexandra Oval Community Centre.
Special guest speaker will be Professor Cassandra Szoeke, Director of Melbourne University's Healthy Ageing Program.
A professor of medicine, doctor, scientist and clinical researcher, Professor Szoeke is an expert in women's health and director of the Women's Healthy Ageing Project at the University of Melbourne and the publisher of hundreds of academic and clinical publications.
In Ararat Professor Szoeke will be speaking about the research-based approach to ageing well.
Her book, Secrets of Women's Healthy Ageing, draws on the findings of a unique study that has focused on the health of more than four hundred women in their mid-to-late lives.
Over the past thirty years a team of international investigators has compiled a remarkable amount of data, aiming to raise awareness of modifiable risk factors in women's health.
Their findings cover brain, heart and gut health, diet, sleep, exercise, and the benefits of socialising.
But importantly, they highlight how the results relate directly to women's wellbeing.
In Secrets of Women's Healthy Ageing, Professor Szoeke shares the wisdom revealed by this comprehensive study, showing how to promote overall wellness and providing the key ingredients for living a long and healthy life.
Those who attend Women's Health Matter will also hear from East Grampians Health Service registered nurse and Diabetes Educator Breeanne Fratin and accredited exercise physiologist Samuel Padarcic.
"Women's Health Matters will be a wonderful forum for women across the Ararat region to come together to hear from experts in their field on healthy ageing," EGHS Health Promotion Officer Gabrielle Hutchins said.
"We encourage women of all ages to register for the event as we are sure that the information provided by our guest speakers will benefit women of all life stages."
To register for the free event, which includes morning tea, go to https://www.trybooking.com/CBPLL or phone the East Grampians Health Service Community Health Centre on 5352 9327.
