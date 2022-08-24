The Ararat Advertiser
Women's health matters to headline Ararat event

August 24 2022 - 7:00am
Bo Munro from the Rotary Club of Ararat, Gemma Hardy EGHS physiotherapist and Samuel Padarcic EGHS exercise physiologist, one of the guest speakers at the Womens Health Matters event.

East Grampians Health Service, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Ararat and Ararat Rural City Council, invite women from across the Ararat region to the Women's Health Matters free morning tea and information session.

