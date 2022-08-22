Is the customer always right? Understanding your rights as a consumer

Is the customer always right? Understanding your rights as a consumer

This is branded content.

When buying goods or services in Australia, your rights are protected by a consumer guarantee and the law that protects you is called the Australian Consumer Law. Businesses selling goods and services must comply with strict rules in Australia, and risk severe penalties and potential lawsuits if found to be non-compliant.



However, does that mean that the customer is always right?

The truth is that the answer to that question is highly dependent on individual circumstances. While no one likes to be at the receiving end of a bad purchase or service, understanding your rights as a consumer can go a long way in ensuring that you avoid being subjected to unfair trading practices by producers or sellers.



Today, we take the time to explain what your consumer rights are, and discuss what you can do in the event that you have been misled with a purchase. Read on to find out more.

The definition of a 'consumer'

According to experienced commercial lawyers in Melbourne, Federal legislation provides solid protection for consumers, provided that the definition of 'consumer' is met. Under the Australian Consumer Law, you are considered to be a consumer if you have purchased, hired or leased goods or services for:

less than $40,000;

over $40,000.00 provided that the good or service is normally purchased for personal, domestic or household use; and/or

the principal use of transporting goods when the purchase consists of a vehicle or trailer.

Australian consumer guarantees

If the definition of 'consumer' is satisfied, consumer guarantees are in place to ensure that goods are:

of acceptable quality;

safe, durable, and with no faults;

do what you want them to do; and

are fit for any disclosed purpose and match its description and any demonstration or sample model.

Where a service is purchased you are generally guaranteed that it will be:

provided with due care and skill;

supplied within a reasonable period of time; and

reasonably fit for the intended purpose.

What is a consumer dispute?

A consumer dispute occurs when you purchase goods or services and there is an issue with the quality or standard of the provided items or service. If a business fails to meet a consumer guarantee, you may have a right to ask for:

a repair, replacement or refund;

cancellation of a service; and/or

compensation for damages and loss.

What should I do if I have a consumer dispute?

The first thing you should do if you believe you have a consumer dispute is to contact the business providing the service. In most cases, the owner, manager, or customer service contact is often able to fix the problem quickly.



However, if the business fails to rectify the situation, there are other avenues of help including:

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission: Contact the ACCC for information about your consumer rights and obligations, and possible courses of action you might take. While the ACCC does note resolve individual complaints, they will be able to use the information provided to further understand what issues are causing the most harm to Australian business and consumers.

Industry Ombudsman: Some industries have ombudsmen, commissions, or other bodies that can assist you with dispute resolution.

State and Territory Consumer Protection Agencies: Your local state and territory 'consumer affairs' or 'fair trading', can provide you with information about your rights and options. They may also be able to help negotiate a resolution between you and the seller.

State and Territory Small Claims Tribunals: You may be entitled to take your complaint to your local state and territory small claims tribunal which can advise you on dispute resolution processes and how to lodge a claim.

Find out more about where you can go for consumer help here.

Steps to take when making a complaint under consumer rights in Australia

If you have identified that you have a potential consumer dispute, it is important to know what to do next. To ensure your complaint happens smoothly, we suggest taking the following steps:

Step 1: Write down the issue that you have and gather relevant evidence to ensure you have enough to make a complaint. This may include receipts, details about when/where you purchased the item/service, photos, how you were using it, and when the problem arose.

Step 2: Contact the business to provide them with an opportunity to rectify any issue. Set out what you want to have happen, and give the business a reasonable amount of time to respond.

Step 3: If you do not get a satisfactory response, you may consider complaining to an ombudsman, the fair trading or consumer protection agency in your local state or territory.

Alternatively, you may consider seeking advice from a commercial lawyer in your area. A lawyer will be able to tell you whether it is worth pursuing a course of action, and can also represent you in this matter with their knowledge of Australian Consumer Law.

Exceptions to consumer guarantees

It is important to note that the consumer guarantees do not apply to goods or services costing more than $100,000 that are normally used for business purposes.



Additionally, consumer guarantees do not apply if:

you misused a product in any way that caused the problem;

you found a product or service cheaper somewhere else;

you got what you asked for but simply changed your mind; and/or

you decided you did not like the purchase or had no use for it.

_____________