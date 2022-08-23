Employers open their doors to Skene Street Specialist School

Businesses in Stawell and Ararat rolled out the welcome mat for students from Skene Street Specialist School during a three-month Industry Tour Series facilitated by Central Grampians LLEN.
Designed to provide students with an insight into a range of different career opportunities, the recently completed series featured interactive tours hosted by Gason, Stawell McDonald's, AME Systems and Stawell Farm Supplies.
Central Grampians LLEN Partnerships and Pathways Coordinator, Nerissa Gee, said the field trips gave students the opportunity to connect the work they do in the classroom with real-life job options.
"The tours were a chance for students to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and understanding of work through observing professionals in daily job tasks and getting a firsthand look at what goes on inside of a workplace," she said.
"Each tour helped the students make sense of what they are learning in the classroom and broaden their knowledge base of how this relates to future job prospects."
During the tours, each business facilitated a question-and-answer session to give students and teachers the opportunity to gather information about work placement opportunities.
They also provided details on their recruitment processes and how students could pursue employment at their company.
Ms Gee said Central Grampians LLEN was extremely grateful to the businesses that participated in the initiative.
"We would really like to thank the local employers who worked with us to provide this fantastic opportunity to Skene Street Specialist School. All of them went above and beyond to make the tours fun and interactive and it was greatly appreciated by us and the students," Ms Gee said.
"We had some very positive feedback from the school and some students have even expressed their interest in working at some of these companies in the future, which is wonderful to hear."
