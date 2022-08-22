AME Systems named as a finalist in the Australian Defence Industry Awards

The Ararat Advertiser
AME Systems has been named as a finalist in the Australian Defence Industry Awards for Manufacturer of the Year and Sub-Contractor of the Year

Updated August 22 2022 - 12:20am, first published 12:12am
Ararat's AME Systems has secured its spot as a finalist in the Australian Defence Industry Awards for 2022.

