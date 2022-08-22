AME Systems named as a finalist in the Australian Defence Industry Awards

Ararat's AME Systems has secured its spot as a finalist in the Australian Defence Industry Awards for 2022.
The Australian Defence Industry Awards is the premier event of the year that recognises the leading professionals and businesses in the defence community across our nation.
Advertisement
From primes, SMEs, academic institutions, and associations through to high-performing individuals such as defence executives, Indigenous and female leaders, students, scientists, technicians, and academics.
The finalist list, which was announced in August 2022, features over 248 high-achieving professionals and businesses across 29 submission-based categories.
The awards are regarded as one of the defence industry's most prestigious accolades, pinpointing professional development and showcasing the individuals and businesses leading the way in the industry.
OTHER NEWS:
Winners will be announced at the National Convention Centre in Canberra on Thursday, 15 September 2022.
Nick Carthew, Managing Director at AME Systems, said he was humbled to be recognised and proud to be named as a finalist in the Australian Defence Industry Awards 2022.
"AME Systems recognition for our contribution to the defence industry reinforces the strength of our service and dedication to connecting with the community and engaging with clients," he said.
"It is because of the combined efforts of each one of our employees that we have managed to achieve this success."
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.