Finals bound Eagles clinch perfect run | MDFNL R16 summary

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated August 19 2022 - 7:10am, first published 5:00am
WRAPPED UP: Ararat's Naish McRoberts put the clamps down on an opponent. Picture: KAYE BULGER

The Ararat Eagles have clinched an unbeaten run in the Mininera and District Football Netball League senior football competition with a commanding 77-point victory over Hawkesdale-Macarthur at Hawkesdale.

Local News

