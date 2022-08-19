The Ararat Advertiser
Lucas Hamilton selected for Vuelta Espana in BikeExchange team

By Greg Gliddon
August 19 2022 - 7:00am
RIDE ON: Lucas Hamilton has been named in the Team BikeExchange-Jayco squad for the Vuelta Espana. Picture: Getty Images

ARARAT cyclist Lucas Hamilton will ride his second grand European tour of the season when he rides as domestique for the Australian-dominated Team BikeExchange-Jayco squad at the Vuelta Espana.

General news and sports journalist

