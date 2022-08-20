Revamped basketball court has reopened in Ararat

Works to improve Ararat Fitness Centre's indoor basketball court are now complete with the court back in full swing from 15 August.
Many enhancements have been made to the indoor basketball court from improved drainage and ventilation underneath the court to newly installed Tasmanian oak floorboards. The basketball redevelopment project was funded from Council's Building Capital Reserve.
Ararat Rural City Council CEO, Dr Tim Harrison said one of the major challenges sporting facilities face is delivering a flooring system that meets the requirements of the community, at the highest levels of performance.
"Council recognised the existing flooring had been problematic from the start; we had issues with the flooring due to poor drainage and ventilation," Dr Harrison said.
"Over a period of three months, we worked closely with Ace Flooring to undertake works to replace the existing floor.
"This included preventative works such as a new ventilation system installed in the front and western side of the centre, and improved drainage structures to manage surface water run-off and better ventilation below the floorboards."
Council is pleased to deliver an improved basketball court for the community that can be enjoyed by all for years to come.
"Ararat Basketball Association is also excited for the completion of a new indoor basketball court in Ararat Fitness Centre, which will host future games and competitions in the heart of Ararat," Dr Harrison continued.
"With a new indoor court for local competitions, Ararat will be even better placed to boost participation rates and meet the current and future needs of basketball locally.
"Ararat Fitness centre will continue to bring people together through community sport and provide more opportunities for local residents to embrace an active lifestyle."
