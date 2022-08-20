The Ararat Advertiser
Revamped basketball court has reopened in Ararat

August 20 2022 - 9:00am
Revamped basketball court has reopened in Ararat

Works to improve Ararat Fitness Centre's indoor basketball court are now complete with the court back in full swing from 15 August.

