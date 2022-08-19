The Rovers faced off against the Mounties in the qualifying final, with the winner earning the chance to go straight into the grand final.
The Rovers played its usual brand of fast-paced football, restricting Mounties to just one goal, winning 58-8.
Skyla Pett and Jude Bulger finished with three goals a piece, while George King added two goals.
Koby Dalton scored one goal for the Mounties. King, Rishi Kalluri and Jason Kingi-Davoren were amongst the best for the Rovers, while Jacob Matulick, Evie Harrington and Josh Rees earned nods for the Mounties.
In the Elimination Final, the Bombers took on the Warriors.
The Warriors saved their best form for the finals, putting in a solid performance, but couldn't quite match the Bombers.
The Bombers won the game 61-25 and move to the preliminary final on Sunday against the Mounties.
Bombers' Levi Weppner scored three goals and Billy Jenkins scored two. Warriors' Dominic Stevens, Archie Leishman, Mabelle Bourizk and Jackson Richardson scored one goal each.
