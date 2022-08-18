Bed 4 | Bath 1 | Car 1
Indicative buyer range: $390,000 - $420,000
Advertisement
AGENCY: Ray White Ararat
AGENTS: Adam Walker 0417 105 012 and Emily Hateley 0400 742 991
INSPECT: By appointment
A rare opportunity exists to purchase a central property comprising a house on two land titles with rear lane access. Investors and developers can lease the home while realigning titles, and build a townhouse or multi-unit complex on the vacant parcel (STCA). Onsite is a well-maintained 1970s house with four bedrooms, lounge room, practical kitchen and updated bathroom. The property has an undercover barbecue area and a single carport. Carey Street is tightly held with proximity to essential services such as supermarkets, Ararat Community College and the central business district.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.