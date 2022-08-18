A rare opportunity exists to purchase a central property comprising a house on two land titles with rear lane access. Investors and developers can lease the home while realigning titles, and build a townhouse or multi-unit complex on the vacant parcel (STCA). Onsite is a well-maintained 1970s house with four bedrooms, lounge room, practical kitchen and updated bathroom. The property has an undercover barbecue area and a single carport. Carey Street is tightly held with proximity to essential services such as supermarkets, Ararat Community College and the central business district.

