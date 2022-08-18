Fans of the Grampians' signature peppery reds will descend on the region this Father's Day weekend as Seriously Shiraz returns with a bang on September 3.
Seriously Shiraz invites visitors to discover the region's award-winning Shiraz through tastings and winemaker masterclasses, alongside renowned local produce and unmissable live music.
After a two-year hiatus, it will be the perfect day out to support the Grampians' distinguished wineries and winemakers.
Mountainside Wines owner Jane Goninon said the event allowed people to explore the Grampians region, and it was the first of many wine tasting events in September.
"People can spend some time at the festival and have dinner in Ararat," she said.
Mrs Goninon said the event created a boost for the region's economy and it was "fantastic" to host a community event for people to enjoy after a two year hiatus.
"The event is in Ararat and the venue is fantastic. It is amazing we can put on an event for locals and just see people again," she said.
Hosted at the J Ward Museum, Ararat, it will showcase Shiraz and other Grampians wines from the region with wine tastings available from 12-4pm and glass or bottle purchases available from 4-5pm.
Tickets to Seriously Shiraz are $45 per person which includes entry, wine tastings, a tasting glass and live music.
People will also have an opportunity to purchase the Grampians Winemakers' "Barrique Shiraz", a blend of Grampians' best vintage Shiraz in a 225-litre oak barrel.
Accommodation options are wide-ranging to suit all preferences and budgets, including luxury rooms, family holiday parks and unique camping and glamping experiences.
For more information people can visit: www.seriouslyshiraz.com.au and to book accommodation people can visit: https://www.visitgrampians.com.au/stay.
