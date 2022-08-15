Learners queuing up for driver mentor program

Central Grampians LLEN is celebrating the achievements of its TAC L2P Program after fifteen young learner drivers graduated from the initiative in the past twelve months.
The program operates across Northern Grampians Shire, Ararat Rural City and Pyrenees Shire and provides support for learner drivers aged between 16 and 21 years, and in some circumstances up to the age 23, who have limited access to a supervising driver or suitable vehicle.
Central Grampians LLEN Executive Officer, Jane Moriarty, said recent data from the 2021/22 TAC L2P Annual Report demonstrated significant growth in the program.
"In the last year, demand for our TAC L2P Program has been higher than ever before and we helped 15 young people gain their probationary licence which is a huge achievement," Ms Moriarty said.
"As a result, Ararat Rural City Council, Northern Grampians Shire Council and Pyrenees Shire Council recently signed on to support the TAC L2P Program for another 12 months. We are extremely grateful for their sponsorship which will allow us to continue building on this year's success."
Ms Moriarty said the program's major focus for the remainder of 2022 would be recruiting additional mentors.
"We are incredibly lucky to have some fantastic support from the community, but we are looking for more mentors to help us keep up with the influx of learner drivers," she said.
"Our L2P cars are currently based in Ararat, Stawell, Beaufort and St Arnaud. We need driver mentors for all these locations, but particularly Stawell and Ararat. If anyone in these communities can commit to supervising one drive per week, we would really love to hear from them.
"Becoming a driver mentor is such a rewarding role because you're not just helping a young person gain their licence, you're also helping them gain their independence."
Anyone interested in joining the TAC L2P Program, as a learner driver or mentor, can contact Penny at Central Grampians LLEN on 0418 535 478 or visit www.cgllen.org.au/l2p/.
