The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Learners queuing up for driver mentor program

Updated August 15 2022 - 5:55am, first published 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geda was one of 15 learner drivers to gain his probationary licence through Central Grampians LLEN's TAC L2P Program in the past 12 months.

Central Grampians LLEN is celebrating the achievements of its TAC L2P Program after fifteen young learner drivers graduated from the initiative in the past twelve months.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.