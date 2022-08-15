The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat paramedics receive funding boost

August 15 2022 - 2:00am
Minister for Ambulance Services Mary-Anne Thomas said the government was focused on helping healthcare workers.

The Victorian Government is boosting ambulance resources in the Grampians region to make sure paramedics have the facilities and support they need to quickly respond to local emergencies.

