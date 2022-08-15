The Victorian Government is boosting ambulance resources in the Grampians region to make sure paramedics have the facilities and support they need to quickly respond to local emergencies.
The refurbished space is set to feature a new Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance covered space, new medical and delivery stores and improved training facilities and amenities.
The new Ararat station is on track to be completed later this year, and is one of 14 new or refurbished stations currently under construction across the state.
Minister for Ambulance Services Mary-Anne Thomas said the government was focused on helping healthcare workers.
"We're making sure paramedics in Ararat have the facilities that support them to do what they do best - save lives," she said.
"The refurbishment is delivering a modern and advanced ambulance station that will enable hard-working paramedics to provide the best lifesaving emergency care, now and into the future."
Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford said the investment meant Grampians residents would receive better healthcare.
"With shovels now in the ground, even better emergency care for families in Ararat and surrounding areas is just around the corner," she said.
