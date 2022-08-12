A new exhibition featuring a one-of-a kind costume collection is coming to Ararat Gallery TAMA on Saturday, September 3.
Lady Barbara Grimwade is renowned for her immaculate and carefully chosen wardrobe, favouring Australian designers such as Arjia Austin and Marlowe of Sydney which capture classical, yet bold designs.
The upcoming exhibition will showcase 25 outfits as well as accessories from the Grimwade collection.
Ararat Rural City mayor Jo Armstrong emphasised the gallery's strong historical association with merino wool production leading to its textile and fibre art specialisation, which it's known for today.
"This will be the first major exhibition of the Lady Barbara Grimwade collection in over 20 years. We are even more so delighted to give visitors and the community even more reason to visit Ararat," she said.
"The gallery's collection focus has broadened since its early days and as the collection continues to develop, I'm proud to see the Gallery innovate and deliver exhibitions that excite and re-engage the community."
Ararat Gallery TAMA coordinator Katy Mitchell emphasised the volume of preparation required to bring a fashion exhibition to life.
"Under the expert guidance of textiles conservator Jacinta Brown, our team of staff and volunteers have been diligently working away in the collection room for four months," she said.
"The gallery will be hosting a launch event to kick off the exhibition - more details will be shared with the community in the coming weeks."
For more information contact the gallery on 03 5355 0220 or email gallery@ararat.vic.gov.au.
