ARARAT'S Langi Morgala Museum has launched its first temporary exhibition.
Paying homage to the now defunct Ararat and District Football Association, the exhibition opened last weekend and will be on display until the end of September.
The Ararat and District Historical Society president Tammi Munro said the football exhibit was the first of a series of temporary exhibitions planned for the museum.
"We're planning to rotate the exhibition space every few months as a way to attract new visitors to the museum from the Ararat area," she said.
"Many locals have never stepped foot inside the museum or if they have, it was most likely when they were back at school.
"We're keen to rotate our exhibits regularly to offer something that appeals to everyone.
"The next exhibit planned will feature history of primary schools throughout the Ararat district."
It's great to stand back and listen to visitors, particularly those who played football in the ADFA, talk about their memories.- Tammi Munro
ADHS secretary Rhonda Holz has curated the exhibition using a range of items donated to the museum throughout the years, as well as a selection of old photos and jumpers loaned by district residents, especially for the display.
The exhibition features old team photos from now-defunct clubs, including Dobie, Cathcart, Moyston and church teams Methodist and St Andrew's, through to the later years of the Ararat and District Football Association.
There is a display of old black and white photos taken by The Ararat Advertiser during the 1970s and 1980s, as well as old footballs, flags and premiership cups.
Mrs Munro said the exhibition was already proving popular with locals who had seen it.
"It's great to stand back and listen to visitors, particularly those who played football in the ADFA, talk about their memories," she said.
"My favourite so far has been how Methodist was warned by the church to give up alcohol or disassociate itself with the church," she said.
"They chose to rename themselves Miners and step out from under the wings of the church."
Ararat's Langi Morgala Museum is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 3pm, and Saturdays 1-4pm.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
