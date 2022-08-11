The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Langi Morgala Museum pays homage to Ararat's rich footballing history

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
August 11 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RICH HISTORY: Ararat and District Historical Society president Tammi Munro with part of Langi Morgala Museum's latest exhibition, dedicated to the former Ararat and District Football Association. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

ARARAT'S Langi Morgala Museum has launched its first temporary exhibition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.