Here is an outstanding opportunity to acquire a family lifestyle property measuring about 65 acres. With excellent shedding onsite the property is also well suited to hobby farming and other pursuits. Positioned to capture the sweeping views, the country-style home offers three living zones plus five bedrooms and a generous kitchen with modern updates. Onsite are three large sheds including a 12 x 6-metre (approx.) powered workshop with concrete floor. The property boasts a powered shearing shed, three dams, dam-to-garden connection, fruit trees and a pool. At Armstrong, this feature-packed property is just ten minutes from Ararat, 20 minutes from Stawell, a short drive from Grampians National Park.