The Ararat & District Junior Football Association under 13s competition last Sunday, saw the Rovers compete against a third-place Bombers' side at Richardson Oval, Ararat.
The nail-biting game resulted in the Bombers winning the match 70 - 51 against the Rovers, and was the under 13s side's tenth win this season, with the team only losing one game throughout the competition.
Advertisement
Other games that happened during the day included an under 13s Warriors' side playing against the Mounties.
Read More:
The battle between the two teams ended with the Mounties thumping their opponents and winning the game 84 - 7.
The Mounties have performed strongly this season with the team only losing two of their games throughout the competition.
The day was also special because Mounties captain Will Chamings celebrated his 50th game with the club.
Players from all four Ararat and District Junior Football Association clubs formed a guard of honour as the 13-year-old ran onto the pitch.
Chamings should have celebrated his 50th game last year but COVID-19 disruptions stopped the milestone event.
He is also currently leading the association's goal-kicking tally.
Other News:
After round 11, The Rovers sit on top of the ladder, Mounties second place, Bombers third place and Warriors are fourth in the competition.
The next game for the Bombers will be against the Warriors on Richardson Oval, August 7 at 9.30am, and the Rovers will play against the Mounties at Richardson Oval, August 7 at 10.30am.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.