Car rolls on Western Highway in Beaufort after collision with truck

By Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 2 2022 - 12:56am, first published 12:54am
Truck crash leads to car rollover on Western Highway

A semi-trailer driver from Sunshine has been interviewed after a collision which left a Beaufort driver trapped upside down in his car.

