Community plea: 'help keep our centre running'

ARARAT Little Athletics has put a plea to the community to step up and help continue the club and fill volunteer positions.
Like many organisations across the region, the Little Athletics centre has been hit by a lack of volunteers coming forward to fill roles at its annual general meeting.
Another AGM will take place on Monday, August 1, in hope more people will come along and get involved.
Club secretary Brooke Turner said it would be disappointing if the centre was to stop running, due to a lack of volunteers.
"Last season we had 55 children participate," she said.
"The more assistance from those involved, the better the club can run. It's important we have many people attend to enable positions to be filled.
"If we cannot fill these positions then the centre cannot affiliate with LAVIC, which means that little athletics cannot go ahead this year.
"We are asking people to give some thought to nominating and attending the meeting so we can commence our new fun season at the beginning of term four."
Mrs Turner said the centre won an award for the 2021-22 season for outstanding membership efforts during the season.
"We have also received funding for new equipment which was wonderful news," she said.
"We have a limited time we have to get started so we really need to push to get positions filled on the committee and get organised for the season."
The annual general meeting will be hosted at 6-7pm at the Ararat Little Athletics clubrooms, 2 George Road, Ararat.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
