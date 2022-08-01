NORTHERN Grampians Shire Council has announced to the community Mayor Tony Driscoll has died on Sunday July 31.
Cr Driscoll served Northern Grampians Shire Council since October 2012 and represented the Kara Kara Ward.
He had previously held the role of Mayor in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
Cr Driscoll will be remembered for his dedication and integrity as Mayor and Councillor and the many achievements for the shire for which he played an integral role.
In recognition, flags at Town Halls in Stawell and St Arnaud will be flown at half-mast and at Monday's Council meeting a decision will be made to postpone all scheduled meetings until Monday August 15 for Councillors to respect a period of mourning.
In a statement, Northern Grampians Shire sent its condolences to Tony's family, friends and loved ones.
Please check the website www.ngshire.vic.gov.au for details of funeral arrangements to be announced.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
