Ararat Auskicker of the Week - Henry Beer

Through the 2022 season, The Ararat Advertiser is highlighting some of the littlest, but brightest football stars each week to celebrate the young players who are building their skills and showing good sportsmanship.
Coach Mick Jennings has selected Henry Beer as this week's Ararat Auskicker of the week.
Advertisement
Henry's favourite part of Auskick is when he is able to take on the big tackle bag in the warm-up.
The young man barracks for the Western Bulldogs with his favourite player Bailey Smith - despite having Marcus Bontempelli's number four on his back.
In the future, Henry aspires to be an astronaut - like Aaron Naughton.
READ MORE:
Henry's favourite post- Auskick food is chips and three nuggets from McDonalds.
The tackling machine is in prep at Ararat 800 and his favourite part of school is when he gets to play.
If anyone is interested in joining the Ararat Auskick competition, come down to Alexandra Oval on Thursday afternoons at 4:15pm for a jam packed hour of fun.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.