Ararat Auskicker of the Week - James Lenehan

Through the 2022 season, The Ararat Advertiser is highlighting some of the littlest, but brightest football stars each week to celebrate the young players who are building their skills and showing good sportsmanship.
Coach Mick Jennings has selected James Lenehan as this week's Ararat Auskicker of the week.
James' favourite part of Auskick is when he is able to practice his marking.
In the future, James wants to be a farmer and help his family out.
James barracks for Richmond with his favourite player being Dustin Martin.
Charlie's favourite movie is Madagascar and has been for many years.
Once he gets home from Auskick he always looks forward to dinner as he loves his mum's cooking.
If anyone is interested in joining the Ararat Auskick competition, come down to Alexandra Oval on Thursday afternoons at 4:15pm for a jam packed hour of fun.
