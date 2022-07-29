Through the 2022 season, The Ararat Advertiser is highlighting some of the littlest, but brightest football stars each week to celebrate the achievements of playing sports, building skills and showing good sportsmanship.
The Ararat Auskick is run by head coach Mick Jennings with the helping hand of parents when needed.
Each week members of the Ararat Rats Football Club also volunteer their time to help the next generation of Ararat footballers learn new skills and enjoy their time on the field.
In weekly sessions participants explore the world of AFL, building football skills and playing in a safe and super fun setting. The players learn skills, make new friends and most importantly kick lots of goals.
Coach Mick Jennings has selected Sam Murnane as this week's Ararat Auskicker of the week.
As a die-hard North Melbourne Kangaroos fan, his favourite player is Cameron Zurhaar.
He plays for the Ararat Eagles and hopes to rise through the ranks in the coming years.
Sam loves coming to Auskick each week because he can kick lots of goal like Cameron Zurhaar.
If anyone is interested in joining the Ararat Auskick competition, come down to Alexandra Oval on Thursday afternoons at 4:15pm for a jam packed hour of fun.
