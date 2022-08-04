The Ararat Neighborhood House (ANH) is making a positive impact on the community by offering affordable, diverse programs that meet the needs of personal, social, and professional development.
ANH is a not-for-profit organisation committed to providing a friendly, welcoming environment for members of the local community.
ANH manager, Taleinder Kaur (Teli) said the centre offers a range of programs for the whole community.
"People can come here and learn new skills and also get help," she said."
"A lot of people go through hard times in their lives and we are here for them."
Thao Truonh from Stawell Tech, who comes to ANH every Tuesday morning to teach computer studies said this was his "calling".
"I have a background in IT and I have only started teaching here this year," he said.
"The Beaufort Community Center approached me first with the idea.
"I wanted to get out there and do something for the community, I am able to get older folks involved and teach technology instead of sitting at home."
Mr Truonh emphasised the importance of teaching computer skills to the older generation.
"The knowledge that we have as the younger generations needs to be passed down and interpreted in a simple way instead of just doing something for them," he said.
"I think it is having a real positive impact on the people who use the service.
"We are a safe place where they can learn and ask questions."
The ANH has a busy schedule lined up for the rest of the year with classes and workshops.
Monday - September 12, November 14
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Ararat Neighborhood House is located at 56 Campbell Street, Ararat VIC 3377, and can be contacted at (03) 5352 1551
Contact Thao Truonh from Stawell Tech on 0410 321 365
