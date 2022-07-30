Drunk drivers caught over weekend in Ararat

On Sunday, July 24 Ararat Police drivers exceeded the blood alcohol limit in the Kmart car park and on Campbell Street.
A female was caught in the Kmart carpark Ararat simply 'moving parking spots' and after a positive roadside breath test, she was taken back to the Police station where she blew .172.
Her license was immediately suspended and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
Three hours later, Ararat Police observed a vehicle driving along Campbell St, the driver failed to dip his headlights even after Police tried to make him aware of this.
The vehicle was followed and was observed to be having difficulty remaining in his lane, police activated their lights and eventually, the driver decided to pull over, after running a stop sign.
The driver returned a breath analysis of .130. and would have his license revoked, although he didn't have one.
His (friend's) car was impounded for 30 days.
