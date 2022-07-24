Ararat, Stawell make big statements | WFNL R14 summary

A grey, rainy day in the Wimmera made for some of the best sporting action of the season so far across the Wimmera Football Netball League.
In the football, Ararat have asserted their dominance over the competition with a 100-point win over the Warrack Eagles at ANZAC Memorial Park in Warracknabeal.
The Rats were clinical in wet conditions, locking the ball in their forward half and otherwise forcing the Eagles to make wide forays down the wings and into the grip of stoppage after stoppage.
The result was a 17.13 (115) to 2.3 (15) win, in conditions that didn't suit fast, flowing football.
Matthew Hutchesson, Corey Taylor and Jake Robinson starred for the ladder-leaders, with Taylor kicking seven goals off his own boot and setting up more.
Ryan Mckenzie, Matthew Penny and Matthew Johns were superb for the home side, but were unable to trouble the Rats midfield machine.
Stawell have put an exclamation point over their premiership credentials with a 6-point win over Dimboola in the wet.
Just one-point separated the two sides at each of the breaks, 14-15 to the Roos at quarter time; 24-23 to Stawell at half-time.
Dimboola snatched the lead again before the final change, before the Warriors kicked the only goal of the fourth quarter to run home 4.14 (38) to 4.8 (32) winners.
Mitch Thorp, Jarrod Stafford and Tom Walker were the pick of the Warriors, with Thorp kicking all four of Stawell's goals, while Michael Bowden, Jack Landt and Matthew Rosier fought hard for the visitors.
In another battle of finals fancies, the Giants had the wood over Horsham with a 10-point win at Hopetoun.
The home side started slowly and didn't kick their first goal until the second quarter, but held Horsham to just one goal a quarter, to grind out a 5.9 (39) to 4.5 (29) victory.
As with the Warriors, it was the Giants' inaccuracy that gave the visitors a chance in cold, blustery conditions.
Best on ground for the Giants were Jake Garvey, Leigh Stewart and Zachary Robins, while the Demons' best performers were Ben Lakin, Allistair McKinnon and Matt Wynne.
Ben Webster and Josh Mibus were the only multiple goalscorers on the field.
Over at Davis Park, the Saints enjoyed a 19-point win over the Tigers, with star Mitch Martin booting seven goals to be named best afield.
The Saints lead all afternoon in an exciting battle, with Martin being supported by excellent contributions from Will Brennan, Jacob O'Beirne and Tom Vincent.
Fred Stephan, Nathan Alexander and Jordan Gurry worked hard all afternoon to give the Tigers a chance, while Drew Schneider bagged five goals of his own for the home side.
In the netball, Ararat's finals chances have been dealt a blow with a 7-point loss at the hands of the Eagles at Warracknabeal.
The Rats lead early, but a brilliant second quarter saw the Eagles seize the lead, and hold off the Rats for the remainder of the match to earn a 34-27 win.
Abby Roberts and Ashlynn McKenzie were the Eagles best, while Ararat duo Racquel Scott and Jessica Taylor never gave up.
Horsham have once again come out of top against another finals contender, defeating the Southern Mallee Giants by 5 points at Hopetoun.
Scores were level at quarter time, before Horsham took a one-point lead into the main break.
The Demons extended their lead to three-points at the final break, before running out to win 43-38.
Star Demons Ally Hiscock and Georgie Carberry (20 points) guided their side to victory, with Abby White and Codie Robins being named best for the Giants.
Stawell have secured their third win of the season, seeing off Dimboola by four points at Central Park.
Scores were neck in neck all afternoon, before Stawell's nerve held and the home side won, 35-31.
Molly Orr and shooter Zanaiya Bergen (29 points) helped the Warriors outplay the Roos, but Dimboola's Holly Ross and Olivia Jorgensen made them work for it.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
