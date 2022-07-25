UPDATED:
A man charged with multiple driving offences on Friday appears to have been spotted within an hour in two western Victorian locations, almost 150 kilometres apart.
Advertisement
Police have said the Commodore was seen driving at high speed in Ararat at 11.15am on Friday after also being spotted in Bacchus Marsh about 10.30 on the same day.
The Ararat report is just 45 minutes after triple-zero callers rang about the same car driving erratically along the Western Freeway at Bacchus Marsh.
Police said cannabis and cash was found on the driver after the car was intercepted in Ararat.
The Melton man was charged with 10 offences including conduct endangering life, possessing a drug of dependence, threatening to assault emergency service workers, assault and traffic offences.
He has been remanded to appear in Sunshine Magistrates Court on August 8.
MORE NEWS:
EARLIER: Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam - after mutiple triple-zero callers reported a car speeding dangerously on the Western Freeway.
Ararat police said the first reports of the silver Commodore came through at Bacchus Marsh around 10.30am Friday, before it was involved in a brief police evade and intercepted in Ararat,148km later.
The drama unfolded within a 90-minute period across the Moorabool, Ballarat and Ararat Police Service Areas.
Officers said the car was seen travelling at "excessive speed", veering in a dangerous manner - and narrowly avoiding collisions with other vehicles.
Ararat Police also allege drugs were found in the car.
A 42-year-old Melton man was taken into custody, charged and later released on bail.
Police said the Commodore - which had Queensland number plates - belonged to the driver's relative.
It has been impounded in Ararat at a cost of $1115.
The man is due in the Magistrates Court next month.
Anyone with information should contact Ararat Police on 5355 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Advertisement
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.