Ararat Council welcomed 16 new citizens at a ceremony on July 19

By James Halley
July 24 2022 - 2:00am
OFFICIAL: Ararat Rural City Mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong, Navjot Dhaliwal, Lauren Givhan, Eva Dienel, Marina Apita, Rey Apita, Aria Apita, Lance Apita, Nolie Duman-Ag, Alexsandrea Duman-Ag, Althea Duman-Ag , Alyzza Duman-Ag, Eilon Duman-Ag, Harshita Andurkar, Pragati Andurkar, Prasad Andurkar, Pranad Andurkar. Picture: CONTRIBTED

Ararat Rural City proudly welcomed 16 new Australian citizens at a Citizenship Ceremony held at Alexandra Oval Community Centre on July 19.

James Halley

Journalist

