Ararat Rural City proudly welcomed 16 new Australian citizens at a Citizenship Ceremony held at Alexandra Oval Community Centre on July 19.
Conferees came from three countries, including India, Philippines, and the United States of America, further adding to the region's vibrant and diverse communities.
Ararat Rural City mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong said it was an honour to officiate over the Citizenship Ceremony and would like to congratulate all conferees on their decision to become an Australian citizen.
"A Citizenship Ceremony is one of the most important and joyous events on Council's calendar," she said.
"This ceremony celebrates the significance of becoming a citizen of this country, including the privileges and responsibilities.
"Our shared values of democracy and the rule of law, freedom of speech, religion, and association, are a vital part of what it means to be Australian.
"Whether by birth or choice, Citizenship is a common bond that unites all Australians within a community."
Official proceedings were held at Alexandra Oval Community Centre to welcome the region's newest Australians to the community, followed by a morning tea to mark the occasion with loved ones and friends.
"We are committed to creating an environment where diversity is valued, and everyone feels respected and a sense of belonging," Cr Armstrong continued.
"As a region, respect, compassion, and care for one another underpin our community - we become stronger together."
Lauren Givhan, who was one of the 16 new citizens welcomed at the ceremony said she felt "very proud" to be Australian.
Givhan, originally from Mobile, Alabama met her husband Nick while he was travelling in America.
The pair did some travelling together before he visited her in Alabama and then she made the trip down under in September 2011 on a working holiday visa.
"I came here for a year, fell in love and I am still here," she explained.
Over her 10-year stint in Wickliffe, Givhan has spent time working at her local bank and the Willaura Bakery.
"I am super happy as it has been a long time coming," she said.
"It makes me feel more part of the community.
"It is an honour to be an Australian citizen."
