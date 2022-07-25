Crews have recently laid a final layer of crushed rock on Delacombe Way, forming a 300-millimetre-thick foundation for the bitumen.
The $478,000 Delacombe Way project, funded by the Victorian Government as part of the AgriLinks Upgrade Program, includes earthworks, drainage works and reconstruction of 720 metres of road in Willaura.
Ararat Rural Council chief executive, Dr Tim Harrison said the Victorian Government funding support ensures Council can continue to deliver better roads.
"The works started from Main Street in Willaura through to Mortlake Ararat Road, reconstructing around 720-metre section of a heavily used road for local agricultural freight," he said.
"The state of our rural road network has a direct impact on freight efficiency and road safety, and this starts with getting the foundation of the pavement right, otherwise known as a subgrade.
"Through a slow process, Millers Civil Construction has prepared a solid subgrade consisting of several layers of cement lime and thick crushed rock."
Dr Tim Harrison said the road upgrade would further support heavy industry who are traveling from the farm gate through the south corridor.
"Council has a massive responsibility for maintaining a large rural road network. It's only with this extra government funding that vital road improvements, such as Delacombe Way, that support our local businesses and farmers are made possible," he said.
A final seal of bitumen will be laid on Delacombe Way in six months time.
