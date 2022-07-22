Ararat Auskicker of the Week - Charlie Beer

Through the 2022 season, The Ararat Advertiser is highlighting some of the littlest, but brightest football stars each week to celebrate the young players who are building their skills and showing good sportsmanship.
Coach Mick Jennings has selected Charlie Beer as this week's Ararat Auskicker of the week.
Advertisement
Charlie's favourite part of Auskick is when he is able to play a match at the end of each session.
In the future, Charlie wants to play for the Western Bulldogs in the AFL and follow in the footsteps of Marcus Bontempelli.
Charlie also believed 2022 would be the year of the Bulldog.
"Bulldogs are very good because they will be the closest to get the cup this year," he said.
READ MORE:
Charlie's favourite food is Tuscan meatballs, although his go-to meal after Auskick is a big bowl of rice.
If anyone is interested in joining the Ararat Auskick competition, come down to Alexandra Oval on Thursday afternoons at 4:15pm for a jam packed hour of fun.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.