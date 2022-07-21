Ararat remains on top of the Wimmera, despite suffering their second loss of the season.
On the hunt for win number 10 for the season, Ararat came five points short of Dimboola who continued to close the gap on the top four.
Advertisement
The two teams couldn't be separated in the first half with Dimboola leading by five points at the main break.
Ararat hit back in the third term, heading into the last quarter three points ahead but Dimboola returned serve and held on for a momentous victory.
Key forward Corey Taylor and Sam Summers kicked three goals, while Rob Armstrong, Alan Batchelor, Jacob Bates, Adam Haslett, and Ben Christodoulou all kicked a goal each.
Liam Arnott, Kade Bohner and Liam Cavanagh held their own in the backline, Brody Griffin was lethal through the midfield, while Jacob Bates and Adam Haslett were also dangerous across half forward.
Ararat will be confident of getting back on the winners list next week as they travel to face the eighth-placed Warrack Eagles.
MORE NEWS:
Ararat's reserve side cemented third spot on the ladder with a convincing 156-point victory.
Bailee Turner was phenomenal with six goals for the Rats', Will Hamilton and Xavier Vearing booted three goals each and Xavier McLoughlin and Charlie Preston kicked two goals.
Alex Van Opstal, Max Allgood, Thien Nguyen and Flynn Toner were also named among the best for Ararat.
Next week reserve side faced Warrack who sit fifth on the ladder after 12 rounds.
On the netball court, Ararat's A Grade side sit sixth on the ladder after a disappointing one-goal loss to Dimboola with Monique Scott and Jesse Bligh named the best players.
The Rats may be able to move up to fifth on the ladder next week with a win against the eighth-placed Eagles.
Ararat's B Grade side moved to fourth on the ladder with an eight-goal victory over Dimboola with Lucy Mills and Danieka Clayton playing strong games.
The Rats' C Grade side defeated Dimboola by 16 goals with Laurynne Cavanagh and Chloe Taylor leading the way.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.