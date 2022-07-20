The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat's Tom Williamson signs for North Melbourne (VFL) after parting ways with Carlton

JH
By James Halley
July 20 2022 - 7:00am
NEW: Ararat's Tom Williamson waiting to get onto the field along side AFL listed players Eddie Ford and Jared Polec. Picture: JAMES HALLEY

Ararat's Tom Williamson made his return to football, signing for North Melbourne in the VFL.

Journalist

