Ararat's Tom Williamson made his return to football, signing for North Melbourne in the VFL.
Williamson previously parted ways with the Carlton Football Club after taking a leave of absence from the club in June to deal with personal issues.
It was revealed on the North Melbourne Football Club website that Williamson put pen to paper with the Kangaroos in the days leading up to his first VFL game with the club on July 16.
"The 23-year-old ... won a reputation with Blues fans for his tackling, intercepting, and appetite for risk with ball in hand," the North Melbourne website wrote.
In his first game for his new club, Williamson accumulated 13 disposals and two tackles playing on the wing and across half-back.
Williamson's next VFL match, pending selection, will be against Essendon at Windy Hill on Sunday, July 31 at 12:05pm.
