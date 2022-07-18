'Strongly recommended': students asked to mask up at school, but no mandate

IN a letter sent to parents on Monday evening, the Victorian government has asked all children over the age of eight-years-old wear masks to wear masks to school, as the state's COVID cases remain steady at over 10,000 cases per day.
The letter from the Department of Education, Independent Schools Victoria and the Catholic Education Commission of Victoria was sent to all parents of children attending Victorian public, independent and Catholic schools.
While the letter said students would not be banned from school for not wearing a mask, it said mask wearing is "strongly recommended".
"We are asking all students aged 8 and over and all staff in all schools across Victoria to wear masks when in class (except where removing a mask is necessary for clear communication) from now to the end of winter," the letter reads
"We are asking for your support in explaining to your child or children the importance of this simple step that will help keep our schools as safe as possible."
The calls come as COVID hospital rates continue to rise rapidly.
According to the health department, there are now 897 Victorians in hospital, which jumped from 821 on the previous day.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
