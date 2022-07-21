Waack's Bakery's Chloe Graham recognised for hard work at restaurant industry awards.
More than 130 local restaurants, cafes and catering businesses gathered to celebrate the achievements of their peers who were judged in over 45 categories, with the winners announced at the Awards for Excellence ceremony held at Zinc at Federation Square.
Miss Graham said she was "really nervous" to go on stage and accept her 2022 restaurant and catering apprentice chef of the year award.
"My phone was going nuts by the time I told my parents and friends," she said.
"I was one of the first categories and they called my name and I didn't have to do a speech which was good.
"I am really proud of myself and Sharon and Rob (Klein) definitely played a big part in that.
"When I told them (Rob and Sharon) they were super happy and proud of me and jumped for joy."
The Awards for Excellence is a nationally recognised, independently judged awards program that celebrates exceptional service and culinary talent across the state. It is the only program in Australia where the judging criteria are determined by consumers who rank what is important to them in the dining experience.
The awards are judged by an independent team of trained judges who anonymously visit the venues to determine the restaurant/café winners.
The scores are based on the entire dining experience from food to the customer service experienced when the judges anonymously dine. Caterers are assessed on all aspects of their catering business including operations, food, service, staffing, and event/site outcomes to determine the catering category winners.
Waack's Bakery owner Sharon Klein said she was "extremely excited and proud for Miss Graham.
"Chloe has put herself out there and has really done a great job," she said.
"We found great pleasure in nominating her for the award and it's great to see her do so well."
Mrs Klein said Waack's Bakery has many opportunities for young people ready to take the chance.
"The thing we want people to know is there is always an opportunity for young people with traineeships and apprenticeships," she explained.
"They are here, people just need to grab them, we love giving young people the opportunity to grow and flourish."
