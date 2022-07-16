Victoria Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a theft in Ararat on Wednesday, July 13 2022.
It is believed the offender attended the Vincent Street business at approximately 4:15pm and allegedly picked up a mobile phone that was inside a display cabinet and walked out of the store without making any attempt to pay.
The device which was allegedly stolen was valued at $2648.
The offender was described as a caucasian female approximately 170cm tall, slim build, wearing skin tight black long sleeve top and leggings with white shoes.
Investigators have released an image of a woman who may be able to assist with enquiries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact First Constable Andrew GRIMES at Ararat Police on 03 5355 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or you can submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
